WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.36 Per Share

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of WD-40 in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.62. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $167.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 33,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in WD-40 by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

