Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of WMK opened at $43.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of -0.15. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $902.39 million for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

