Wells Fargo & Co Cuts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$90.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$106.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of CGI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$112.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$112.64.

GIB.A opened at C$82.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$100.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. CGI has a twelve month low of C$67.23 and a twelve month high of C$114.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

