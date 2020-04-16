West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) PT Lowered to C$49.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

TSE WFT opened at C$30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.61. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$21.60 and a 12-month high of C$70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 3.6199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

