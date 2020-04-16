West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.45-3.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.45-3.55 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WST stock opened at $165.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.50. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

