WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a growth of 3,290.5% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WYY shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of WidePoint from $1.00 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $0.40 on Thursday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WidePoint stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of WidePoint at the end of the most recent quarter.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

