WNS (WNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WNS opened at $43.11 on Thursday. WNS has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

