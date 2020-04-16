World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Earns Media Impact Score of -1.00

News articles about World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. World Wrestling Entertainment earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted World Wrestling Entertainment’s score:

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

WWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Consumer Edge raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.12.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.