WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey in the third quarter valued at $397,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WP Carey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in WP Carey by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,276,000 after acquiring an additional 251,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in WP Carey by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares in the company, valued at $544,368.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

NYSE WPC opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

