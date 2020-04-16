WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WIR.U. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE WIR.U opened at C$10.29 on Tuesday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$6.19 and a 1 year high of C$15.13. The firm has a market cap of $681.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.51.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

