WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) PT Lowered to C$12.50

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Monday.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$10.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.92, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $681.78 million and a PE ratio of 6.69. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$6.19 and a 1-year high of C$15.13.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.