W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 845,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 428,727 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

WTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE:WTI opened at $2.02 on Thursday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $151.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

