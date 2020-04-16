XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $29,597,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $56.73 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.