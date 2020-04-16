Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Down 29.4% in March

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN XTNT opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Xtant Medical has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

