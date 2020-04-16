Yongsam Lee Sells 10,000 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Yongsam Lee sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $200.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $202.52.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $1,902,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 23,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.06.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

