Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the March 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of YUMA stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Yuma Energy has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $8.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yuma Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.79% of Yuma Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Yuma Energy

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

