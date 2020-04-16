Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.44 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report $178.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.00 million. PetIQ reported sales of $148.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $813.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.40 million to $836.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $912.77 million, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $975.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $661.57 million, a P/E ratio of -47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $535,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 55,934 shares of company stock worth $1,770,475 in the last ninety days. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

