Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.17 Million

Brokerages expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to post $94.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.13 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $91.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $372.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.10 million to $383.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $391.04 million, with estimates ranging from $383.50 million to $398.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.15 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 1.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of LAWS opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.35 million, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44.

In other Lawson Products news, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 3,000 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,450.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 2,500 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. Insiders bought a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $600,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.