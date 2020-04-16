Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Hold

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GAIN. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $321.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 8,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Also, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 10,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 110,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,508.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $234,735 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 70,360 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 343,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth $2,522,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth $2,336,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 171,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

