Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,228 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Zillow Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.97. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

