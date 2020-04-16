Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,873 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zuora were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at $62,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Zuora by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Zuora Inc has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. First Analysis assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

