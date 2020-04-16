Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 340 by Kepler Capital Markets

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 340 target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a CHF 410 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 412 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 350 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 375 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 379.27.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.