17,021 Shares in Trane (NYSE:TT) Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $36,230,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $8,397,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $7,298,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $6,095,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $3,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $89.91 on Friday. Trane has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $146.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.82.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

