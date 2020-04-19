200 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ResMed by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,709,000 after acquiring an additional 92,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ResMed by 1,710.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after acquiring an additional 121,446 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed stock opened at $165.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.81 and a 12 month high of $177.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,323,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,184,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock worth $3,325,978 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.