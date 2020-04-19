366,008 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 366,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,056,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Discover Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,633,000 after acquiring an additional 598,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,951,000 after acquiring an additional 595,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,749,000 after acquiring an additional 594,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,583,000 after acquiring an additional 489,792 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.