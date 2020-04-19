66,966 Shares in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,966 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.20% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,405,000 after acquiring an additional 478,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,794,000 after acquiring an additional 212,832 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,549,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 832,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after acquiring an additional 206,240 shares during the last quarter.

EVBG stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $133.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.17.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,708 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $703,586.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,874 shares of company stock worth $8,576,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

