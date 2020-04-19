811,394 Shares in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 811,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Caleres by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Caleres by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Caleres by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. ValuEngine cut Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Caleres from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Caleres stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Caleres Inc has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

