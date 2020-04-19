Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $282,410,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $931,741,000 after buying an additional 1,181,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.86. The stock has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $97.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

