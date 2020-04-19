Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) by 426.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,770 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.96% of Aduro BioTech worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aduro BioTech by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aduro BioTech by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 46,146 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADRO stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09. Aduro BioTech Inc has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.59.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 477.30% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ADRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Aduro BioTech Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

