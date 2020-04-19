Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 664.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 80,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,100,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 13,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

UNH stock opened at $290.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.10 and a 200-day moving average of $267.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.