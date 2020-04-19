Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $179.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $502.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.15. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.95.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.