Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 422 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,616 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.3% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after acquiring an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,226,148,000 after acquiring an additional 469,266 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Vertical Group began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

