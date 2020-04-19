Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 553 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 4.0% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $137.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

