Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $18.62 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $403.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

