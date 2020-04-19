Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Short Interest Update

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 14,057,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $961.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

