Allred Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1,158.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $157.29 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $157.67. The company has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.73 and its 200 day moving average is $127.93.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.04.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.