Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 606 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.46 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

