Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 798 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 985.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.09.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $174.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.85.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

