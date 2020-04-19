Allred Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $209.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.05. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

