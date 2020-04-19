Allred Capital Management LLC Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 274.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

