Allred Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $864.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.50.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $753.89 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $574.78 and a 200-day moving average of $476.28. The firm has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,700.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,686 shares of company stock valued at $74,561,789. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

