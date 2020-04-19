Allred Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,279.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,198.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,313.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,267.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,479.48.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

