Allred Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 186.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

V opened at $169.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

