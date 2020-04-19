Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 6,304 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.26.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

