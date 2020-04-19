Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

Shares of LOW opened at $97.10 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average of $110.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

