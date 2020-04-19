Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,345.20.

AMZN opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 104.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,932.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,867.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

