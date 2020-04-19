Allworth Financial LP Has $105,000 Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,300,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 742,294 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $68,194,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,292,000 after buying an additional 444,767 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after buying an additional 383,215 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

KMB opened at $141.94 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.69.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

