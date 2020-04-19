Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.4% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,566.57.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,283.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,202.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,315.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

