Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the first quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,566.57.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,283.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $868.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,202.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,315.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

