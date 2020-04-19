Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after buying an additional 179,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,566.57.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,283.25 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,202.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,315.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.